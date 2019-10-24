All people killed in dam burst in Krasnoyarsk Region identified

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. All the 17 people killed in a dam burst in the Krasnoyarsk Region have been identified, the emergency recovery headquarters told TASS.

On October 19, a dam at a gold mine burst on the Seiba River in the Shchetinkino village area, Krasnoyarsk Region. The Sisim company (part of Sibzoloto) developed the gold field. Water flows washed away two temporary company dormitories and three more facilities. Seventeen people were killed, and three are missing.

A criminal case was launched under Part 3 Section 216 of the Russian Criminal Code (violation of safety rules when carrying out works that led to the death of two or more people). Violations during gold mining work are considered to be the primary lead. On October 21, Krasnoyarsk’s court arrested for two months Sisim Director General Maxim Kovalkov and two his subordinates: mine overseer Yevgeny Alexandrov and section manager Andrei Yeganov.