Number of people hospitalized after dam burst in Krasnoyarsk Region reaches 18

On October 19, a dam at a gold mine burst on the Seiba River in the Shchetinkino village area, Krasnoyarsk Region. The Sisim company (part of Sibzoloto) developed the gold field. Water flows washed away two temporary company dormitories and three more facilities. Seventeen people were killed, and three are missing.

KRASNOYARSK, October 23. /TASS/. The number of people hospitalized after a dam burst in the Krasnoyarsk Region has increased from 17 to 18, the regional Health Ministry told TASS.

"One more person has been taken to the regional hospital. He went from the Kuragino district to the regional center and sought medical help several days later, complaining of feeling unwell. He was hospitalized and is in moderately grave condition. There is no threat to his life," the regional ministry’s official said, not specifying the diagnosis.

Nine people are staying in the Krasnoyarsk Regional Hospital now. Seven injured people are staying in the Kuragino District Hospital and two were transferred to the Minusinsk Interdistrict Hospital. Nothing is threatening their lives.

A criminal case was launched under Part 3 Section 216 of the Russian Criminal Code (violation of safety rules when carrying out works that led to the death of two or more people). Violations during gold mining work are considered to be the primary lead. On October 21, Krasnoyarsk’s court arrested for two months Sisim Director General Maxim Kovalkov and two his subordinates: mine overseer Yevgeny Alexandrov and section manager Andrei Yeganov.