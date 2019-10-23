Over 42,000 houses in Japan remain without water supply after Hagibis typhoon

TOKYO, October 23. /TASS/. Over 42,000 houses remain without water supply in eight Japanese prefecture after the Hagibis typhoon that made landfall last week, Japan's television reported on Wednesday.

The direst situation remains in the Fukushima prefecture, where around 35,000 houses remain without water supply.

According to latest reports, at least 84 people were killed in the Hagibis typhoon, and nine more are reported missing. Torrential rains that accompanied the typhoon caused 71 rivers to flood in Japan's central and north-eastern parts. Search and rescue operations continue in the affected areas.