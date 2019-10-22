No gas leak detected in wake of incident at Russian mine, says company

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. During the preliminary investigation, employees of the Nornikel company have failed to detect a gas leak at the Taimyrsky mine, a spokesman for the company’s regional branch Mikhail Demyanov told TASS. Three people were killed in the incident that took place at the mine earlier on Tuesday.

Mine accident in Russia’s Far North may be related to gas poisoning, says source

The Nornikel company informed that three workers had been found dead at the Taimyrsky mine in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region earlier on Tuesday. The incident may be related to gas poisoning, a source in the regional emergency services informed TASS earlier.

"According to the preliminary information in my possession, no gas leak has been detected," Demyanov said, adding that the investigation on site continues.