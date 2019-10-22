Mine accident in Russia’s Far North may be related to gas poisoning, says source

KRASNOYARSK, October 22. /TASS/. The incident on the Taimyrsky mine belonging to Russia’s Nornikel mining company may be related to gas poisoning, a source in the regional emergency services informed TASS on Tuesday. Three people have reportedly been killed in the incident.

"We have received a message — according to preliminary information, the emergency was related to gas poisoning," the interlocutor said.

Meanwhile, there is no threat to other workers, deputy chairman of the government of the Krasnoyarsk Region Anatoly Tsykalov told TASS. "There is no threat to other workers," he said.

Earlier, Tsykalov told TASS that no other workers were injured as a result of the accident, with the regional ministry of health confirming this information. "According to our information, no one was injured at the Taimyrsky mine," the representative of the ministry said.

The Nornikel company reported that three workers had been found dead at the Taimyrsky mine in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region earlier on Tuesday. According to the regional administration, no other workers were injured.