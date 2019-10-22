Safe with 18 kg of gold found at dam collapse site in Siberia

"There are 18 kilos of gold in total in the safe discovered by Russian Emergencies Ministry rescuers," the source said.

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. A safe containing 18 kilos of gold was found at the site of a dam collapse in the Krasnoyarsk Region in Russia’s Siberia, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS.

According to the interlocutor, the safe was stored in one of the buildings destroyed by water flow. Overall, two temporary dormitories and three other facilities were washed away.

Spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said that the locked metal safe had been found following drainage works. The contents of the safe were seized and viewed as criminal case materials.

The investigation plans to file a request to arrest the gold to pay compensations in possible legal cases brought by those affected by the dam collapse.

A dam collapsed on the Seiba River at about 2 a.m. local time on Saturday, flooding the cabins of an artisanal mining camp in a remote area of the Krasnoyarsk Region in eastern Siberia. Two dormitories where miners lived were swept away by the flood waters. According to the latest reports, 17 people have been killed and three more are still missing.

At least 26 people sought medical aid after the incident; four of them were flown to the regional capital of Krasnoyarsk by a helicopter.