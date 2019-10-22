Death toll in dam burst in Krasnoyarsk Region reaches 17

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The number of people killed in a dam in the Krasnoyarsk Region has reached 17, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.
"The bodies of two more people who were among the missing were found during an investigation into the criminal case on the dam burst in the Krasnoyarsk Region," Petrenko reported.
Thus, the death toll reached 17, and three more people remain missing. Relatives already identified 14 victims.
On October 19, a dam at a gold mine burst on the Seiba River in the Shchetinkino village area, Krasnoyarsk Region. The Sisim company (part of Sibzoloto) developed the gold field. Water flows washed away two temporary company dormitories and three more facilities. A criminal case was launched under Part 3 Section 216 of the Russian Criminal Code (violation of safety rules when carrying out works that led to the death of two or more people). Violations during gold mining work are considered to be the primary lead.
Krasnoyarsk’s court previously arrested Sisim Director General Maxim Kovalkov and two his subordinates: mine overseer Yevgeny Alexandrov and section manager Andrei Yeganov.