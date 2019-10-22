Death toll in dam burst in Krasnoyarsk Region reaches 17

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The number of people killed in a dam in the Krasnoyarsk Region has reached 17, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

"The bodies of two more people who were among the missing were found during an investigation into the criminal case on the dam burst in the Krasnoyarsk Region," Petrenko reported.

Thus, the death toll reached 17, and three more people remain missing. Relatives already identified 14 victims.