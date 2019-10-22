Spain investigates supposed murder of Russian citizen

MADRID, October 22. /TASS/. The National Police Corps of Spain has started an investigation into the supposed murder of a female Russian citizen in the city of Denia (Valencian Community), law enforcement authorities told TASS on Tuesday.

"The woman was found dead," the police noted, adding that her former partner is the suspected murderer. "They both have Russian citizenship," the law enforcement authorities highlighted.

The police specified that the woman left a minor daughter.

The Russian Embassy in Madrid noted that it "did not receive any official information on the murder of a female Russian citizen on the territory of the Valencia Community from Spain’s competent authorities." The Consulate General in Barcelona is investigating the details of the incident," the embassy added.