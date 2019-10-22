Search operation at dam collapse site in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region resumed

KRASNOYARSK, October 22. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Emergency Ministry have resumed the active stage of the search and rescue operation at the site of a dam collapse at an artisanal gold mine in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region in Siberia, a source in the local ministry branch told TASS.

A dam collapsed on the Seiba River on Saturday, flooding the cabins of an artisanal mining camp in a remote area of the Krasnoyarsk Region in eastern Siberia. Two dormitories where miners lived were swept away by the flood waters. According to the latest reports, 15 people have been killed, six more are still missing, 27 people have requested medical assistance.

"The work has been resumed," the source said, adding that the issue of using aviation is under consideration now.