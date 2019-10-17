Russia aims to reduce number of disaster victims by one quarter by 2030 — strategy

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The number of emergency situations and their victims in Russia should be reduced by no less than 25% by 2030, as compared to 2019 figures, according to the new civil defense strategy signed by President Vladimir Putin.

The document, headlined ‘Strategy for civil defense to protect the population and territories from emergency situations and ensure fire and water safety’ also says direct losses from emergency situations should be reduced by no less than 6%.

The number of fires is to be brought down by no less than 10% compared to 2019, while the number of fatalities is to be reduced by one quarter.

The number of incidents on water should diminish by at least 10%, the number of victims is to contract by 18%.

In line with the strategy, the share of modern equipment in service with the emergencies ministry units should amount to no less than 81%.

Warning systems to inform the population about hazards of emergency situations or military conflicts must be 100% ready.