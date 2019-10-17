At least 36 pilgrims killed in bus accident in Saudi Arabia

CAIRO, October 17. /TASS/. At least 36 pilgrims were killed on Wednesday in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia, the country’s health ministry said.

The death toll confirmed by the police, however, stands at 35.

According to Riyadh Daily, the crash occurred on a highway linking the Islamic holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

The bus was carrying pilgrims from Asia and Middle East for the Umrah pilgrimage when it collided with a heavy truck. The vehicle caught fire on impact.

In total, the bus had 40 people on board at the time of the accident. Four victims were taken to a hospital.