Officials to scrutinize expert probe of ‘drunk’ six-year-old run over by police officer

KIROV, October 16. /TASS/. The office of the Russian commissioner for children’s rights in the Kirov Region will scrutinize an expert examination procedure that ended up finding alcohol in the blood of a child who was run down by a car in the Kirov Region, Commissioner for Children’s Rights Vladimir Shabardin told TASS on Wednesday.

On July 13, 2019, a six-year-old boy who was riding his bike along a country road was run down by an automobile in the village of Buiskoye, in the Kirov Region. A criminal case was launched under Part 3 Section 264 of the Russian Criminal Code (“Violation of road traffic rules”). A police officer, whose last name is Nemsky was behind the wheel when the accident occurred. According to newsler.ru, the boy’s parents recently received the forensic examination’s results, which showed an apparent presence of 0.51 per mille of alcohol in his blood. Given the circumstances, the relatives are also alarmed at the long, drawn out investigation into the case.

"We took control of the situation, sent a request to the investigating authorities about how the examination was carried out, and what further steps were taken to find out the reasons for the detection of ethyl alcohol in the child’s blood," Shabardin said, adding that the parents did not contact the commissioner.

According to the preliminary information from Kirov Regional Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the police officer could not have stopped the crash. A subsequent examination showed no presence of alcohol in his blood. This policeman continues to serve on the force and the issue of his possible dismissal will be decided on once a procedural ruling on the criminal case is made.

In April 2017, the death of another six-year-old boy, who likewise was run down by an automobile in the town of Balashikha, in the Moscow Region, received widespread publicity. Following the accident, the expert discovered the presence of alcohol in the blood of the deceased child. Supervisor of the Moscow Region Bureau for Forensic Examinations Mikhail Kleimenov used a metal scooper in violation of the prescribed procedure when gathering blood samples, which led to its contamination. In addition, the evidence was not immediately delivered to the forensic laboratory. These violations led to the alcoholic fermentation of the blood samples and the formation of acetaldehyde and ethyl alcohol in the amount of 2.7%, identified during the forensic examination. The expert was sentenced to 10 months of corrective labor.

The investigation into the criminal case of the boy fatally struck by a car in the Kirov Region, in whose blood alcohol was found, was transferred to the special cases department of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Investigative Directorate for the Kirov Region, the committee’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.