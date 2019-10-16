Special cases department to study case of ‘drunk’ boy run down by car

KIROV, October 16. /TASS/. The Special Cases Department of the Investigative Committee’s Investigative Directorate for the Kirov Region will be in charge of the investigation into the criminal case of a boy run down by a car in the Kirov Region, in whose blood alcohol was found, the committee’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"The case was transferred to the first Special Cases Department of the Investigative Committee’s Investigative Directorate for the Kirov Region. Repeated expert examinations will be ordered," the press service reported.

According to the preliminary information of the Investigative Directorate for the Kirov Region, the police officer could not prevent the clash. The expertise showed the absence of alcohol in his blood. The man continues to carry out the duties of a duty officer; the issue of his possible removal from position will be solved after a procedural decision on the investigated criminal case is taken.

On July 13, 2019, a six-year-old boy who entered a country road was run down by a car in the village of Buiskoye, Urzhumsky district, Kirov Region. A criminal case was launched under Part 3 Section 264 of the Russian Criminal Code ("The violation of road traffic rules"). Duty officer Nemsky was driving the car when the accident occurred. According to newsler.ru, the parents of the boy recently received forensic examination results which showed the presence of 0.51 permille of alcohol in his blood. The relatives are also concerned about the long-drawn investigation into the case.