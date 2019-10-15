Former senior official at Russia’s federal prison authority detained in France

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. A former senior official at Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service, Pavel Schetinin, who is accused of abusing power, has been detained in France at Russian prosecutors’ request, the Prosecutor-General’s Office told TASS.

"Former deputy chief of FSIN’s communications center Pavel Schetinin has been detained in France at the request of the Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office," the press service said, noting that prosecutors would soon send documents for Schetinin’s extradition to Russia.

According to investigators, former chief of FSIN’s communications center Igor Shaikov and his deputies Pavel Schetinin and Andrei Krasnyukov had initiated a fraudulent scheme, ensuring that the NTS Atlas federal state unitary enterprise won a bid at an auction. In 2015, a state contract was signed with this company on supplying 1,500 personal computers worth more than 160 mln rubles ($2.5 mln). Investigators say the suspects embezzled state funds and were charged with abusing power. Krasnyukov and Shaikov had been earlier arrested.