17 flats damaged in house collapse in Primorsky Region

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. About 17 flats have been damaged in a residential house collapse in the village of Novonezhino, Primorsky Region, the Emergencies Ministry’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"People were evacuated from entrance hall 2 and two flats of entrance hall 4. A total of 17 flats were damaged. Temporary accommodation centers are operating. Seven people (the elderly) were placed in a temporary accommodation center in a local club," the ministry said.

The press service added that a temporary accommodation center was also set up in a secondary boarding school in the village of Smolyanovo. Rescuers are helping the residents to take their pets and necessary items from the damaged flats.