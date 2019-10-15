Rescuers recover body of woman killed in house collapse

VLADIVOSTOK, October 15. /TASS/. Rescuers have recovered the body of a woman killed in a collapse in a dwelling house in the village of Novonezhino, Primorsky Region, which occurred overnight into Tuesday, the Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Primorsky Region told TASS.

"Regional first responders recovered the [deceased] woman," a Directorate official reported, adding that "there is no debris in the house."

Primorsky Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako told journalists that the killed woman was a mother of two. "A tragedy happened there: a woman was killed. She left children - one child is in the sixth grade, and the other is 17 years old and studies in a technical high school. Now it is necessary to solve issues regarding these children: the people they will be sent to and the way this guy’s education will continue," Kozhemyako said.

The collapse occurred at 03:30 local time (20:30 Moscow time) between the fourth and fifth floors of a five-storey house. One ceiling slab, a wall and a staircase flight collapsed. One woman was killed, and one girl received soft tissue bruises but was not hospitalized. A criminal case was launched under Section 109 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Infliction of death by negligence").