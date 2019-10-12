Two Russians killed in An-72 crash in Africa were pilots - embassy

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Two Russian nationals killed in an Antonov An-72 aircraft crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) were pilots, Spokesperson for the Russian embassy in the country Natalya Kononova told TASS.

According to her, the bodies haven’t been found yet as the plane crashed in a hard-to-reach area.

The aircraft, en route from the city of Goma to Kinshasa, crashed on Friday. There were four crew members, several military officers and civilians onboard, including DRC presidential administration personnel.