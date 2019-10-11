Russian court sentences US Israeli dual citizen to 7.5 years in prison for drug smuggling

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. A court in the Moscow region on Friday sentenced a US Israeli dual citizen, Naama Issachar, to 7.5 years in a standard regime penal colony on charges of drug possession and smuggling.

The Khimki city court found Issachar guilty of drugs smuggling (part 2, Article 229.1 of the Russian Criminal Code).

Isaachar, 25, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport when she was in the airport’s transit zone before boarding a connecting flight to Tel Aviv after arriving from New Delhi. The airport’s security guards found 9.6 grams of cannabis in her luggage.

Issachar admitted her guilt of possessing the drug but denied smuggling charges.