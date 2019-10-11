Man detained with parts of grenades at Vladivostok airport

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. A criminal case was launched against a 49-year-old man from whom two detonators for hand grenades were confiscated during a preflight inspection at Vladivostok Airport, the Interior Ministry’s Directorate for Transport in the Far Eastern Federal District reported on its website on Friday.

The directorate’s press service told TASS that the detention took place in late September 2019, but it was not reported earlier due to the procedures that had to be carried out.

"During a preflight inspection at the airport of the city of Vladivostok transport police officers found and detained an airport visitor under the influence of alcohol. The police officers <...> found and confiscated two objects that looked like parts of munitions. According to an expert report, these objects are detonators for manufactured hand grenades. The 49-year-old national of a neighboring country explained that he had allegedly found the confiscated objects and decided to keep them," the report says.

A criminal case was launched under Part 1 Section 222.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("The illegal purchase, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of explosive agents or explosive devices"). The maximum penalty is five years of imprisonment.

The violator was also ruled 10 days of administrative arrest under Section 20.21 of the Russian Code on Administrative Offences ("Appearance in public places under the influence of alcohol").