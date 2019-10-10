Russian national detained in Crimea for plotting an explosion has Ukrainian passport

"Today, he was detained as a suspect. He has a Ukrainian passport," the investigator said in court during an appeal session for the suspect’s arrest.

SIMFEROPOL, October 10. /TASS/. Russian national Oleg Prikhodko, who was detained earlier on Thursday in Crimea on suspicion of plotting an explosion at an administrative building, has a Ukrainian passport, a representative of the investigation stated in court in Simferopol.

The prosecution appeals to arrest him for two months, until December 10. "To remand Prikhodko Oleg Arkadyevich in custody for the period of two months, until December 10," the judge said.

No charges have been presented against Prikhodko yet.

Earlier, the Center for Public Relations (CPR) of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS that a Russian national was apprehended in Crimea for plotting an explosion in an administrative building. "The Russian Federal Security Service in the town of Saki, Crimea, has detained a Russian citizen who is a supporter of Nazi ideology and a member of Ukrainian extremist organizations and who plotted an explosion in an administrative building in Crimea," the CPR reported.

"A ready-to-use home-made explosive device, components and tools for its production and incendiary bottles were found in his garage," the FSB reported. The FSB Investigative Department for Russia’s Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol launched a criminal case under the Russian Criminal Code’s sections that stipulate responsibility for plotting a terror attack and illegal production of explosive devices.