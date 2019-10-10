Three chieftains of terrorist cell sentenced to 9 years in colony in Norilsk

KRASNOYARSK, October 10. /TASS/. Three chieftains of a terrorist cell have been sentenced to nine years of imprisonment in a high-security colony in Norilsk, Krasnoyarsk Region, the regional directorate of the Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Thursday.

"The activity of a terrorist cell that was focused on the ideology of the international terrorist organization IS (IS, Islamic State, outlawed in Russia) that operated in Norilsk, Krasnoyarsk Region, was suppressed. The Far Eastern District Military Court convicted its three organizers. <…> They were sentenced to nine years of imprisonment each in a maximum security penal colony," the report reads.

The FSB reported that men aged 20 to 35 were the cell’s organizers. They recruited local residents, incited terrorist attacks and sent money to terrorists. Extremist literature, bank cards and means of communication were confiscated.