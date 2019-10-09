German Halle synagogue shooter was live streaming his attack, media reports say

BERLIN, October 9. /TASS/. The shooter who opened fire at a synagogue and a Turkish kebab restaurant in German Halle on Wednesday was live streaming his attack on the Internet. The Focus Online portal reported that the video lasted 35 minutes.

The investigation launched into the attack suggests that the shooter is a 27-year-old German citizen who resided in Saxony-Anhalt. His account on streaming services has already been blocked, the police has access to the video recording.

Earlier on Wednesday, the attacker opened fire outside a synagogue in Halle, killing at least two people and injuring two more, who were rushed to hospital. The shooter then escaped the site in a car and attacked a Turkish fast food outlet, but was later arrested. The Halle authorities have already decreased the level of emergency.