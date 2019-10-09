German police says Halle synagogue shooters fled in car

BERLIN, October 9. /TASS/. Two people have been killed in a shooting outside a synagogue in the German town of Halle on Wednesday, the local police said via Twitter.
"Preliminary reports suggest that two people died in Halle. A few shots were fired. The shooters fled the site in a vehicle," the police stressed. The attackers are reported to be heading towards the city of Leipzig.
The shots were fired from automated weapons. The German Bild newspaper said that the shooting took place immediately in front of the synagogue. Moreover, a grenade was thrown to a Jewish cemetery.
The newspaper also reported more gunfire in Wiedersdorf near Halle. No additional reports have emerged yet.
Halle’s authorities urged locals to stay in their homes, with doors locked and windows closed.