Group bankrolling IS terrorists uncovered in nine Russian regions

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service and the Investigative Committee have thwarted the activity of a group of Russian citizens, who were raising funds for the Islamic State international terror group (outlawed in Russia), the FSB said on Wednesday.

The group was active in Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, Ingushetia, Tatarstan, Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Krasnodar, Stavropol and Tyumen regions. Its members bankrolled two international terror groups, the Islamic State and Imarat Kavkaz, through the Internet and Telegram messenger.

Under the guise of charity, they had collected more than 6 million rubles ($92,000), which were transferred abroad to carry out terrorism-related crimes in the Syrian Arab Republic, it said.

The group involved more than 100 supporters of a concept to establish a worldwide caliphate. Two suspects were detained in a counter-terror operation in Kabardino-Balkaria.