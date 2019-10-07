More than ten wildfire hotspots still present in Russia, says Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. More than ten wildfire hotspots are still active in Russia, press service of the Ministry of Emergencies told TASS on Monday.
"Forest fires situation in the country is under control. More than ten wildfire hotspots are still present, with the active fire surface area more than 20 hectares," the Ministry said.
According to the Ministry, three settlements in Khabarovsk, Orenburg and Samara Regions are located five kilometers away from hotspots. "There is no threat of fire transfer to them," the Ministry noted.
Forest fires started in Siberia in July in hard-to-reach areas of Krasnoyarsk Region, Irkutsk Region, Buryatia, Trans-Baikal Region and Yakutia. According to preliminary data of the Russian forest management authority, damages from forest fires amounted to 7 bln rubles ($107.9 mln).