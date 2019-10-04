Italy detains second suspect in relation to case of Russian national Korshunov

WASHINGTON, October 4. /TASS/. Italian citizen Maurizio Paolo Bianchi, accused of stealing trade secrets from a US aviation company, has been detained in Italy on October 2 at the request of the US, the US Department of Justice informed in a statement on Friday.

Bianchi is the second suspect in the case. Earlier, an employee of the United Engine Corporation (UEC) Alexander Korshunov was arrested in Naples. Korshunov is a Russian national.

"An Italian national was arrested in Marino, Italy, on Oct. 2 pursuant to a provisional arrest request from the United States in a case involving two defendants charged here with conspiring to steal trade secrets from an American aviation company," the US Department of Justice informed.

The UEC’s business development director, Alexander Korshunov, was arrested at the airport of Naples on August 30 on the basis of an international warrant issued by the United States. The US authorities accuse him of conspiracy and attempted theft of commercial secrets from a US aviation corporation. Korshunov is in custody in Naples. He is provided with the necessary consular assistance.

On Thursday, the Naples Court of Appeal refused to release Korshunov from custody. Lawyers insist that the US violated its jurisdiction in the Korshunov case as they put forward charges of alleged crimes committed on the territory of Italy, and those alleged crimes are not being investigated by the Italian authorities. Korshunov’s lawyer Nicola Di Mario said that he plans to submit an appeal to the Court of Cassation by Monday.