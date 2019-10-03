No ‘fight club’ active at Moscow school, says its director

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Experts are working with students of a Moscow school after reports of fights between fifth-graders, head of School No. 97 Irina Malchevskaya told TASS on Thursday, disproving reports of a "fight club" active at the school.

"In early September, a conflict took place outside our school, which involved two of our fifth-grade students. We immediately informed the boys’ parents of what took place and contacted the police. Currently, experts are working individually with the boys. Law enforcement officers are also conducting an investigation," the director said.

She noted that there is no "fight club" among the students of the school.

Moscow Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Potyaeva informed reporters earlier that she had taken the situation under personal control.

It was circulated on social networks earlier that high school students from School No. 97 in Moscow coerced fifth- and sixth-graders into fighting each other while the older teenagers placed bets on who would win. According to a TASS source, one of the students of the fifth grade has shown her parents video footage of the fight. A mother of one of the students has filed a complaint with the police.