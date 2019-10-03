Another North Korean fisher who attacked border guards in September arrested

VLADIVOSTOK, October 3. /TASS/. The Nakhodka District Court of the Primorsky Region has arrested another North Korean citizen out of those that attacked Russian border guards in the Sea of Japan on September 17, the court told TASS on Thursday. Thus, already 11 North Korean citizens were arrested.

"New materials for applying a measure of restraint to a North Korean citizen was received. The court decided to place him into custody during the preliminary investigation," the court secretary reported.

According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Russian border guards found two North Korean schooners and 11 motorboats that poached in Russia’s exclusive economic zone while patrolling the Kita-Yamato Bank in the Sea of Japan on September 17. The crew of one of the vessel carried out an armed assault on the border guards, in which four border guards were injured. On September 20, the schooners and their crews were taken to the port of Nakhodka and will stay in the harbor for the time being.

A total of 161 North Korean citizens were detained. Some of North Korea’s citizens were injured and one was killed. Based on the fact of the attack, a criminal case was launched under Section 317 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer"). Ten North Korean citizens were previously arrested under this case.