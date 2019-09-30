Sailors from Russian trawler that caught fire in Norway to return home on October 2

"We are planning that the sailors will return home on October 2," the company said. The sailors will return to Russia as one group, it added.

MURMANSK, September 30. /TASS/. The sailors of the Russian fishing vessel that caught fire in the Norwegian port of Tromso will return home on October 2, using the copies of lost documents, the Murmansk Trawl Fleet shipowner company (part of Norebo Group) told TASS on Monday.

"Considering that they will be crossing the border pursuant to the lists with the copies of the documents that were lost during the fire, a condition has been set that they must return home as one group," the shipowner’s representative explained.

As Norebo Group told TASS, all the sailors will be delivered to Murmansk, although the crew also comprises citizens of other Russian regions. "We will be assisting with the documents’ formalization, providing temporary accommodation, helping with restoring passports and so on so that people can return home," Norebo said, adding that investigative measures were still ongoing in Norway and the local police were communicating with the sailors.

The ship’s repairs may be inexpedient, the shipowner claimed. "We can say with a high degree of probability that it may be inexpedient to restore the vessel. That is, everything can be repaired but the question is how much it will cost," the shipowner said, noting that a final decision would be made after the vessel was raised and inspected.

According to the company, the fishing vessel, which lies on the side, can be raised in 10-14 days and now preparations are underway for a tender to lift the trawler. Insurance company representatives are also working at the scene.

"The plan of raising the vessel has been approved. After it is lifted, we will be deciding on its repairs," the shipowner’s representative said, adding that there was no water contamination at the disaster site.

As Norebo Group stated, the shipowner has agreed with the local authorities on a plan of measures to prevent the contamination and the adoption of this plan is envisaged by the Norwegian legislation.

The trawler Bukhta Naezdnik caught fire in the port of Tromso on September 25. A day later, the vessel was mostly put in a submerged position to extinguish the fire by the water. All the 29 crewmembers were evacuated to the coast and later accommodated at a hotel. The North-Western Investigative Transport Department of Russia’s Investigative Committee is holding an inquiry into the vessel’s fire.

The Bukhta Naezdnik is a medium-sized fishing trawler built in 1991 in Norway. The vessel is used for haddock and tuna fishing in the North-East Atlantic.