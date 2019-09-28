None of 10 Russians aboard tanker in South Korea seriously injured - Vice-consul

SEOUL, September 28. /TASS/. Ten Russians, including the captain of the vessel, were aboard the oil tanker that had caught fire in the South Korean port of Ulsan, and none of them were seriously injured, Vice-consul of the Russian Federation in Busan Evgeny Evdokimov told TASS.

"Everyone was evacuated, no one was seriously injured. Some members of the crew received medical assistance on the spot, no Russians were taken to the hospital," the diplomat said. "At the time of the explosion, neither repair nor loading operations were carried out on the vessel. Apparently, something in the cargo caused the explosion and fire," he added.

According to Evdokimov, the fire on the ship sailing under the flag of the Cayman Islands has already been eliminated.

On Saturday morning (Saturday night Moscow time) in the South Korean port of Ulsan, an explosion occurred in a cargo ship transporting oil products from the Cayman Islands, followed by a fire. According to Yonhap News Agency, there were 25 people on board. All of them were evacuated. The fire spread to another ship that carried 21 people, all of them were also saved.

The causes of the incident are still unknown, an investigation was launched.