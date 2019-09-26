Investigative Committee launches criminal case on plane’s crash landing in Barnaul

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Investigative Committee launched a criminal case on the crash landing of a Boeing-737 in Barnaul, Altai Region, on Wednesday, the Western Siberian Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee for Transport told TASS.

"We launched a criminal case on the violation of movement and air transport exploitation rules (Part 1 Section 263 of the Russian Criminal Code). Investigative operations are underway," the ministry’s representative said.

The Boeing crash landed at Barnaul Airport at 17:21 Moscow time on Wednesday. There were 344 passengers and 10 crew on board. Smoke was extinguished. Passengers were evacuated with the use of inflatable slides. Forty-nine people sought medical help; one person was hospitalized.