Fire at Russian trawler in Norway out of control — police

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The fire at Russia’s Bukhta Nayezdnik trawler, which broke up in the port of Tromso on Wednesday, has gone out of control again, Police spokesman Morten Pettersen told reporters.

Earlier reports said the blaze had been contained.

"Right now, the fire is out of control. There is a reservoir with ammonia on board. If it explodes, we will be in a very bad situation," he said.

According to the spokesman, police is now considering two variants of possible actions. The first one is to create the 300-meter security zone around the burning vessel and to evacuate everyone inside it. The second option is extinguish the fire by sinking the vessel.

The Bukhta Nayezdnik fishing trawler caught fire in the Norwegian port of Tromso during maintenance works and planned rotation of the crew, the ship-owner company Murmansk Trawl Fleet informed TASS earlier. According to the ship-owner, all 29 crew of the trawler have been evacuated.

The Russian consulate in Kirkenes, Norway, said none of the Russian sailors was injured. All the 29 crew members were evacuated and temporarily accommodated on the territory of the Tromso University Hospital. Two or three sailors will stay in hospital under medical supervision.

Earlier, Norway’s NRK channel reported, citing the Tromso County police, that hydraulic oil had caught fire onboard the vessel. 12 crew have been taken to hospitals in order for a check-up on smoke inhalation, the local police said.

According to the ship-owner company, Bukhta Nayezdnik is a medium-sized fishing trawler built in 1991 in Norway. The vessel is used for haddock and tuna fishing in the North-East Atlantic.