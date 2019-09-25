Ex-CEO of Danske Bank Estonia Aivar Rehe found dead — police

TALLINN, September 25. /TASS/. The body of former CEO of the Estonian branch of Danske Bank Aivar Rehe was found on Wednesday morning in the garden of his home, Police and Border Guard Board Northern Prefecture operations chief Valdo Poder reported.

According to Poder, the police began searches in the garden on Wednesday after it called off search for the ex-banker in the forest near his house yesterday.

"The body has no traces of a violent death, nothing points to an accident either," Poder told the BNS news agency. "To protect Aivar Rehe’s family from negative emotions, the Police and Border Guard Board will refrain from mentioning the details relating to the finding of Rehe’s body. Moreover, the police will not launch an investigation into the incident."

Searching for Aivar Rehe

On Monday, the police announced that they had begun looking for former CEO of Danske Bank’s Estonian branch Aivar Rehe involved in a money laundering scandal. Bloomberg also reported that Rehe disappeared on Monday.

Spokesperson for the Estonian police Kristjan Lukk told the agency that Rehe left his house in Tallinn at 10:00 local time and never came back. In the course of probing into Danske Bank's fraud claims, police questioned Rehe, however, it wasn’t disclosed in what status.

On July 1, 2018, the Estonian Prosecutor General’s Office announced that it had initiated criminal proceedings into possible money laundering involving Danske Bank employees in the country. The laundered funds are assessed at 7 billion euros at the least. In September, the bank published results of checks conducted into 6,200 clients of the Estonian branch, acknowledging that most of them can be considered suspicious. The scandal prompted the then head of Danske Bank Thomas Borgen to resign the same month.

According to co-founder of British Hermitage Capital Management William Browder, sentenced to nine years behind bars by a Russian court in absentia, the bank can be involved in a fraud scheme in Russia, the existence of which was allegedly revealed by Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer at the Hermitage Capital.