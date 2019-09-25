Fire at Russian trawler in Norway contained

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The fire at the Bukhta Naezdnik trawler that took place in the Norwegian port of Tromso has been contained, the Russian Consulate General in Kirkenes informed.

"According to the Tromso rescue service, as of now, the fire has been contained, however, there is still heavy smoke and pockets of fire. No Russian sailors have been hurt; the crew is temporarily placed on the territory of the University Hospital of North Norway. The Norwegians assured us that in case the crewmembers have any medical concerns, they will be provided with the necessary medical aid," the consulate informed.

The Bukhta Naezdnik fishing trawler caught fire in the Norwegian port of Tromso during maintenance works, the shipowner company Murmansk Trawl Fleet informed TASS earlier. According to the shipowner, all 29 crew of the trawler have been evacuated.

Earlier, Norway’s NRK channel informed, citing the Troms County police, that hydraulic oil had caught fire onboard the vessel. 12 crew have been taken to hospital for a check-up for smoke inhalation, the local police stated.

According to the shipowner company, Bukhta Naezdnik is a medium-sized fishing trawler built in 1991 in Norway. The vessel is used for haddock and tuna fishing in the North-East Atlantic.