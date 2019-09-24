Police detain 225 teens during unauthorized rallies in summer

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian law enforcement officers detained 225 underage children and 246 students during the unauthorized rallies that took place in the summer, Deputy Head of the Interior Ministry’s Main Counter-Extremism Department Vladimir Makarov said at an All-Russia forum dubbed "Combatting Terrorist Ideas in Education Field and Among Youth.

"As many as 225 underage children from 25 regions of the country were detained during the protests that took place ahead of the Unified Election Day in Moscow and other regions, particularly St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don," he said. "They came to Moscow, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don especially to participate in unauthorized rallies. There must have been someone who helped them get there. And we know who it was," Makarov pointed out, adding that the rallies’ organizers had used social media technologies and messaging services.

In addition, 246 students from 65 educational facilities were also detained during the protests. "Some students were repeatedly detained at all rallies [on July 27, August 3 and 10 - TASS]," Makarov said. Information about 86 underage children has been handed over to commissions on juvenile affairs. The information particularly concerns parents who had allowed their kids to participate in unauthorized rallies.