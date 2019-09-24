Former Novokuibyshevsk mayor dies after attempting suicide

SAMARA, September 24. /TASS/. Vladimir Fomin, ex-Mayor of the Russian city of Novokuibyshevsk, has died in a local hospital after attempting suicide, the city administration said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Former Novokuibyshevsk Mayor Vladimir Fomin has died today, on September 24, at 08:35. He was 58," the statement reads.

Fomin was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound. A Russian Investigative Committee official told TASS that the ex-mayor had tried to commit suicide. An investigation into the incident is underway.

A source in the regional health ministry told TASS that an ambulance team had rushed Fomin to a Novokuibyshevsk hospital. "He received the necessary medical treatment. Unfortunately, the patient passed away," the source said.

Vladimir Fomin filed an early retirement request with the City Council last week. On Monday, his request was granted and the deputy mayor in charge of the city’s utilities, Vitaly Rumyantsev, was appointed Acting Mayor.

Fomin took the reins as Novokuibyshevsk's mayor in December 2018. He had been elected twice to the City Council and was a member of the Council’s Committee on Budget, Finances, and Economic and Investment Policies. Before that, he had worked at the Novokuibyshevsk Oils and Additives Plant for 20 years, including 17 years as its Director General.