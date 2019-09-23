Emergency ministry dismisses reports of meteorite landing in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Reports that a meteorite had landed near some inhabited communities in the Kamchatka Region in Russia’s Far East are not true, the regional department of the Russian Emergency Ministry told TASS on Monday.

Earlier, information emerged on social networks that a large meteorite landed near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy on Monday. The region’s Deputy Governor Sergei Khabarov told TASS that one of his staffers saw a blue and red trace from the ocean heading northeast at 21:44 local time, however, emergency services there had not registered any reports on falling celestial objects nor was any destruction witnessed by locals.

"The meteorite did not land. We did not receive such information, it did not land in residential communities," the department said.

Senior research fellow at the Institute of Applied Astronomy of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IAA RAS) Nikolai Zheleznov told TASS that blue and red traces are characteristic for a phenomenon known as a bolide. "A little asteroid called a meteoroid travels through space, but when it enters the atmosphere, friction causes it to burn, thus this phenomenon is called a bolide and the thing that lands on Earth is called a meteorite," the expert said. He noted that meteroites fall regularly, so this is not a significant event. "Hundreds of thousands tonnes of meteorite matter land on Earth annually," he explained.

According to him, if an object’s diameter is less than 50 meters, it is guaranteed to burn up in the atmosphere. Experts estimate that only bodies with a diameter of 1.5 km and bigger can wreak any sort of global catastrophe. "The shock wave will destroy hundreds of kilometers of a whole region, while so much matter will penetrate the atmosphere that it will be full of dust for the next few years and sunlight will not be able to pierce through. All bodies with diameters wider than 1 km have almost all been discovered and detected near the Earth’s orbit. Around 900 of them exist, and their orbits are well known, in addition, they do not threaten us in any way," Zheleznov pointed out.