Three people suspected of ties to IS taken into custody in Russia’s Khanty-Mansiysk

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, September 23. /TASS/. The Nizhhnevartovsk City Court in Russia’s Khanty-Mansiysk Region has arrested three people suspected of ties to the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), the Court President’s Assistant Yulia Barycheva told TASS on Monday.

"The Court has sent them to custody for two months. Two of the three suspects were arrested on September 20 and the third one was arrested on September 21," she said.

The three were detained in Nizhnevartovsk on September 19. According to a law enforcement source, weapons and banned literature were seized from them. An investigation was opened under the Russian Criminal Code Articles 205.5.2 (organization and participation in terrorist organization) and 222.1 (illegal purchase, possession and carrying of weapons).