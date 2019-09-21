Russia’s embassy follows incident with wounded Russian contract soldiers

DUSHANBE, September 21. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Dushanbe is looking into the incident in the Tajik city of Bokhtar, as two troops of the Russian 201st military base were wounded by a local man, the Russian diplomatic mission told TASS on Saturday.

"The embassy is closely following the situation related to the injuries of two Russian contract soldiers inflicted by a resident of the city of Bakhtor in Tajikistan’s Khatlon Region," the embassy said, underscoring that the diplomats "are maintaining contact with the command of Russia’s 201st military base and law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Tajikistan."

According to the Central Military District, two Russian contract soldiers of the 201st Russian military base were wounded by a local man on September 21. The base’s command are investigating the incident alongside local law enforcement agencies.

A source with knowledge of the incident told TASS that the soldiers were in hospital in Dushanbe. They are in satisfactory condition and the injuries are not life threatening.

The 201st military base in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility beyond its borders. It is deployed in two cities, Dushanbe and Bokhtar (Qurgonteppa). Under the agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base will be stationed in Tajikistan until 2042.