Three men detained in West Siberia for supporting Islamic State

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia’s National Guard detained in the west Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk three men suspected of spreading radical religious views and of being members of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), National Guard’s Spokesman Valery Gribakin told TASS.

"In Nizhnevartovsk, SOBR [special rapid response unit] of the Russian National Guard department for the Yamalo-Nenets Region (Yugra) detained three citizens suspected of the terrorism-related crimes. According to the investigation, the men had been involved in illegal activities aimed at ideological brainwashing of citizens, followed by their recruitment to the terrorist group, at funding terrorism, at propaganda of their ideology and at whitewashing terrorism," he said.

"The suspects are supporters of radical religious views and members of an active cell of the banned terrorist group Islamic State," he added.

Gribakin pointed out that extremist books and images of extremist texts, symbols and a flag of the terror group as well as ammunition were confiscated in the search.

"During body searches, a large batch of a narcotic drug and a loaded gun were found on one of the suspects," the spokesman explained.

"Criminal cases have been launched. The special operation was conducted by members of SOBR of the Russian National Guard department for the Yamalo-Nenets Region (Yugra) in interaction with the Investigative Committee and other law enforcement agencies," Gribakin concluded.