Children burned by oil in Turkey, return to Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG, September 21. / TASS /. Children from Yekaterinburg who received burns from burning oil in one of the Turkish hotels returned home and are currently receiving treatment at the burn center, the Sverdlovsk Region Ministry of Health press service on Saturday.

"The children safely reached Yekaterinburg and were hospitalized from Koltsovo Airport to the Regional Center for Disaster Medicine to the burn ward of Children's hospital No 9, which has all the necessary equipment and specialists to help patients with such injuries. The boys are undergoing a full examination by specialists, after which all necessary measures will be taken for their treatment," the report said. The press service added that the deputy minister of health, Elena Chadova, is in the hospital, and the governor of the Sverdlovsk region, Yevgeny Kuyvashev, is also keeping a close watch on the situation.

On Friday, the Russian Consulate General in Antalya reported that on September 18, during a fire show hosted by the hotel’s chef, three Russians suffered - two children aged 3.5 and 10 years old, as well as an adult born in 1995. The cook made a mistake during the show, and the oil spilled on people. The injured were hospitalized to the local hospital with burns of varying severity, their condition is satisfactory.