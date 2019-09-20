Court arrests police officer shooting at his fellows at Moscow metro station

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Moscow’s district court on Friday sanctioned the arrest of the Moscow metro police officer who opened fire on his colleagues, killing one and wounding another, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

The man was placed under arrest by Moscow’s Presnensky district court till November 19.

Sergei Artyomov, a Presnensky district court judge, said at the court session, a probe was underway to find out whether the man could have been involved in other crimes.

In the evening on September 18, in-house security police officers were carrying out an operation to detain a metro police officer suspected of getting money from a person who had no documents on him. He opened fire from the service gun when the officers tried to detain him at Ryazansky Prospect metro station in Moscow's east. One of the police officers was killed and another one was rushed to hospital. The wounded officer was operated and now is said to be in critical but stable condition. The offender was charged with an attempt on a police officer’s life and may face a punishment of up to life in prison.