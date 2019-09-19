Russian citizens detained on suspicion of participation in IS and recruiting supporters

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Three residents of Nizhnevartovsk against whom a criminal case was launched on the participation in a terrorist organization financed terrorism and recruited new supporters for the international terror organization Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia), the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Investigative Directorate for the Khanty-Mansiysk Region told journalists.

"According to investigators, the suspects are supporters of radical religious views and members of an operating cell of the outlawed terrorist organization Islamic State. The men carried out illegal activity on the territory of the town of Nizhnevartovsk which was directed at ideological indoctrination and urging citizens toward participation in activities of the terrorist organization, financing terrorism, propagating ideology and justifying terrorism," the report says.

Three residents of Nizhnevartovsk were detained on suspicion of participation in the terrorist organization. One of them was in the Tatarstan Region during the detention. Arms, drugs, extremist symbols and literature were found in their premises during a search.

Criminal cases were launched under Part 2 Section 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Participation in the activity of an organization which was recognized as terrorist in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation"), Part 2 Section 228 of the Russian Criminal Code ("The illegal purchase and storage of drugs") and Part 1 Section 222 of the Russian Criminal Code ("The illegal purchase, storage and wearing of arms"). It was specified that these cases will be integrated.