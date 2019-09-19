Flood water subsides in nine communities of Jewish Autonomous Region

According to the agency, 34 communities, 1,700 residential yards and 3,800 garden plots remain in the flood zone on September 19. Water flooded 30 road sections 16 km long. The level of the Amur River in the Jewish Autonomous Region is subsiding but is still above the dangerous mark. Crews are fighting the flood in four municipal entities.

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Water has subsided in nine communities of the Jewish Autonomous Region, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry told journalists on Thursday.

"Water receded in nine communities of the Jewish Autonomous Region. Favorable weather conditions contribute to the decrease of the water level. The situation in the Smidovich, Leninskoye and Birobidzhan districts is controlled by the regional Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry. Firefighters, rescuers and local self-governance officials oversee the continuous operation of pumping stations in the villages of Nikolayevka, Danilovka, Telman and Leninskoye and [the town of] Birobidzhan," Deputy Head of the Emergencies Ministry's Directorate for the Jewish Autonomous Region Alexei Tayokin said, according to the statement.

More than 600 people and 121 vehicles were involved in the flood response. More than 500,000 cubic meters of water are daily pumped out, the population receives targeted help and drinking water, and the territory is being cleared and disinfected after the flood. Thirty people, including 14 children, are staying in temporary accommodation centers.

"Lists of citizens affected by the disaster are being prepared to provide financial help," the report says. Commissions are working in the affected areas to evaluate the damage.