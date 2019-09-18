One killed, three injured after grenade-like device detonates in dorm near Chelyabinsk

CHELYABINSK, September 18. /TASS/. One person was killed and three more injured when a grenade-like device detonated in a dormitory in the town of Zlatoust in the Russian Urals region of Chelyabinsk, the Zlatoust emergency response call center told TASS on Wednesday.

"Yes, it did happen. Three were injured and one person killed. The call was made at 18.37 local time (16.37 Moscow time)," the emergency response call center said when asked about the explosion at the dormitory.

The press service of the Interior Ministry’s Main Department for the Chelyabinsk Region told TASS that an object resembling a grenade went off.

"A grenade-like object banged in a dormitory. Police officers are working on the scene," the regional police told TASS.

Zlatoust’s Hospital 3 said that one of the victims had been admitted to the hospital.

"The person was examined by doctors and discharged. His injuries are minor," the hospital told TASS.

Zlatoust is the third largest city in the Chelyabinsk Region, and the highest city in the Ural Mountains.