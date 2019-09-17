Putin demands to resolve housing issues in Russia’s flooded regions

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that the housing issues in the Russian regions affected by floods be resolved as soon as possible.

"As for housing, this is the most sensitive and important issue for everyone who was forced to abandon their homes. Especially now that the fall-winter period is upon us. Our task is to provide aid quickly and effectively, and to resolve the housing issue as quickly as possible keeping in mind the upcoming cold weather," Putin said during a video link session on the issue of eliminating the consequences of floods in Russia’s Far East.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, over 360 settlements were affected by the floods in the Far East in the period from July 19 to August 2, 2019. In total, 3,392 houses accommodating over 7,800 people were flooded. Currently, 807 houses accommodating over 2,000 people in 137 settlements remain flooded.