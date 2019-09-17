Floods affect over 360 settlements in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Over 360 settlements in Russia’s Far East have been affected by floods, as shown in a report that the Emergencies Ministry prepared for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, expected to take place at the National Crisis Management Center.

"Natural floods affected 63 municipalities in the Amur, Khabarovsk and Primorsky regions and the Jewish Autonomous region between July 19 and August 2. No casualties were reported. A total of 3,392 homes with a population of over 7,800, were flooded in 362 settlements, as well as 19,568 household plots," the report reads.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, 387 homes in the Amur region have been found uninhabitable, while 544 homes need repairs. In addition, 106 important facilities were flooded, including 70 bridges and 692 segments of motorways. As many as 658 agricultural businesses suffered damages, as well as 9,000 household plots.

The Ministry also said that the situation was improving. However, 16 municipalities remain flooded in the Khabarovsk region and the Jewish Autonomous region, including 137 settlements, 807 homes with a population of more than 2,000, and over 3,800 household plots. Forty children are currently unable to attend school in the Khabarovsk region, while "schools and kindergartens operate normally in other flood-hit areas," the Emergencies Ministry added.