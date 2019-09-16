Short circuit blamed for fire in Siberia that killed eight

"After the Emergency Ministry’s investigators examined the fire scene in a five-storey house in Krasnoyarsk this night, where people died, one of key causes being considered is short circuit," a statement said.

KRASNOYARSK, September 16. /TASS/. Short circuit is considered as one of the main causes of a deadly fire that occurred in Russia’s Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk on Sunday night killing eight people, including four children, the Emergencies Ministry’s regional branch said.

Four children are among eight people killed in house fire in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk

Specialists believe that short circuit occurred due to old wires, which failed to handle high voltage. "The accident occurred at night when the owners of the flat and their guests were asleep, and this led to their death," it said.

The fire broke out at 22.26 on September 15. The firefighters arrived at the scene eight minutes after an open flame had been reported in a flat on the third floor. The blaze was extinguished at 23.36.

Four children and four adults were killed, including a prosecutor of Lesosibirsk.

A criminal case has been launched into the fire. The investigation will be conducted by the Investigative Committee.