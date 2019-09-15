Three people in serious condition after bus accident in Russia’s Yaroslavl

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Eleven people were hospitalized and three of them are in serious condition after a head-on collision of a bus with a truck in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, some 250 kilometers northwest of Moscow, doctors told TASS on Sunday.

"Three people remain in a very serious condition, we are giving no predictions," chief doctor at a local hospital Natalya Danilenko said, noting that one woman was recovering and she would be soon transferred from an intensive care unit.

On Saturday, doctors said four people were in serious condition.

A truck collided with a public bus running from Yaroslavl to the town of Gavrilov Yam early on September 14. Eight people were killed in the collision, including both drivers, while 28 more were injured. The bus carried 36 people: the driver and 35 passengers. There was only driver in the truck.

According to the preliminary version, the accident occurred when the truck veered into the oncoming traffic lane. The Interior Ministry launched a criminal investigation in accordance with Article 264 Part 5 of the Russian Criminal Code (violation of traffic rules resulting in negligent homicide of two or more persons). Also, a criminal case was opened by the Investigative Committee under Article 238 of Russian Criminal Code (non-compliance with safety requirements while providing services).