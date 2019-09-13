State of emergency in Krasnoyarsk Region lifted due to stable forest fire situation

KRASNOYARSK, September 13. /TASS/. The state of emergency that had been launched due to large fires was lifted in the Krasnoyarsk Region forests, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry’s regional department said on Friday.

Forest fires in the region reached the highest level in late July - early August, when the area of the burning taiga exceeded 1.1 million hectares. The Defense Ministry’s aircraft were deployed there to combat the fires and operated in the region until late August.

"The forest fire situation has stabilized in the region, so the regional government decided to lift the state of emergency in the forests," the report says.

The Emergencies Ministry noted that the state of emergency was launched in the region on July 2, 2019, when a dry hot weather settled in the region, and thunder storms across the region sparked most fires.

The regional Forestry Ministry told TASS that about 2,000 fires on a total area of more than 2.4 million hectares have sparked in the region since the start of the fire season. More than 2 million hectares ablaze were in the control zone where fires are put out only if there is a danger to communities or economic facilities.

Nine blazes are raging in the region on a territory of 12,300 hectares now.